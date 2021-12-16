Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

FDLE issues Missing Child Alert for Fort Myers girl

Missing Child Alert
Missing Child Alert(FDLE)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 12-year-old Fort Myers girl.

Edilsy Roca was last seen Dec. 13 in the area of 1400 block of Gardenia Avenue in Fort Myers.

She was last seen wearing a gray crop top, black sweatpants, and black sandals. Edilsy is five-feet-tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700 or 911.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old Colton Wright was shot and killed at a hotel in Sarasota. His loved ones want...
Loved ones of Sarasota hotel murder victim seeking justice
Two die, three others injured in Alligator Alley crash
Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Man hits 11 cars in hospital parking lot, police say
North Port Police place observation tower in a shopping center.
Observation tower placed at busy shopping center in North Port to keep the criminals away
24-year-old Colton Wright was shot and killed at a hotel in Sarasota. His loved ones want...
Funeral arrangements announced for man found dead in Sarasota hotel

Latest News

The crash is on northbound I-75 near Fruitville Road
Crash on I-75 near Fruitville slowing northbound trafffic
South side of the Piney Point gypstack.
Florida DEP OKs injection well construction at Piney Point
Do you recognize this truck?
Venice PD looking for driver who damaged security gate
File photo
Brother to accept degree at UF for sister who died