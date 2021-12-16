FDLE issues Missing Child Alert for Fort Myers girl

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 12-year-old Fort Myers girl.

Edilsy Roca was last seen Dec. 13 in the area of 1400 block of Gardenia Avenue in Fort Myers.

She was last seen wearing a gray crop top, black sweatpants, and black sandals. Edilsy is five-feet-tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700 or 911.

