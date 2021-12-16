Above average temperatures to end the week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A wild week of weather across the U.S. from the deadly tornadoes across the Midwest and south to the 100 mph winds across Colorado which spawned the first tornado in Minnesota in the state’s history for the month of December.

Meanwhile, on the Suncoast, conditions remain calm and sunny with above-average temperatures. This is expected to be the case into the weekend. However, next week, a front will sweep in from the Gulf brings some heavy rain and a couple of rumbles of thunder. This will move in late Monday and hang around until late Tuesday to early Wednesday.

After the front passes, temperatures will take a tumble back to below average as we approach the Christmas weekend.

