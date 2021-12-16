Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

1 dead after crash between motorcycle and MCAT bus

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - One person is dead after a crash between a motorcycle and a Manatee County Transit bus on Thursday morning.

An MCAT bus, driven by a 59-year-old Bradenton man, was eastbound on 23rd Street East approaching the intersection at 4th Avenue East. The motorcyclist was behind the bus.

According to authorities, the motorcyclist, a 49-year-old Palmetto man, passed the bus in a no-passing zone as the bus was turning. This caused the front of the bus to hit the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist then collided with a chain-link fence and the driver was ejected.

The 49-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old Colton Wright was shot and killed at a hotel in Sarasota. His loved ones want...
Loved ones of Sarasota hotel murder victim seeking justice
Two die, three others injured in Alligator Alley crash
Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Man hits 11 cars in hospital parking lot, police say
North Port Police place observation tower in a shopping center.
Observation tower placed at busy shopping center in North Port to keep the criminals away
24-year-old Colton Wright was shot and killed at a hotel in Sarasota. His loved ones want...
Funeral arrangements announced for man found dead in Sarasota hotel

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
1 arrested after threat against Haile Middle School, another threat made against Parrish Community High
Michael Dattoli
Sarasota oncologist arrested, charged with prescription fraud
Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee giving free holiday hams to local families
Missing Child Alert
FDLE issues Missing Child Alert for Fort Myers girl