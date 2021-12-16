1 dead after crash between motorcycle and MCAT bus

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - One person is dead after a crash between a motorcycle and a Manatee County Transit bus on Thursday morning.

An MCAT bus, driven by a 59-year-old Bradenton man, was eastbound on 23rd Street East approaching the intersection at 4th Avenue East. The motorcyclist was behind the bus.

According to authorities, the motorcyclist, a 49-year-old Palmetto man, passed the bus in a no-passing zone as the bus was turning. This caused the front of the bus to hit the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist then collided with a chain-link fence and the driver was ejected.

The 49-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate the crash.

