1 arrested after threat against Haile Middle School, another threat made against Parrish Community High

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - One person has been arrested after a threat was made against Haile Middle School, according to Principal Kate Barlaug.

An email was sent to all families stating, “While our students and campus are safe, the investigation is continuing and additional arrests could be made.”

There were more law enforcement officers on campus Thursday morning as a precautionary measure.

“Please take this opportunity to emphasize to your students that anyone who makes a threat against a school, even in jest, is subject to extremely serious and even life-altering criminal and school district consequences,” the email from Barlaug stated.

On Wednesday, Parrish Community High School also received a threat. It was decided that the threat was not credible, according to an email sent to families from PCHS Administration.

There is no word on whether or not anyone was punished due to that threat.

Both of these schools received a threat last week as well.

