Two die, three others injured in Alligator Alley crash

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WESTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Two Fort Myers women were killed and three others -- including two toddlers -- were seriously injured Tuesday evening when their SUV blew a tire and crashed into a canal along Alligator Alley, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The SUV was traveling west on I-75 near mile marker 28 at about 5:30 p.m. when the left rear tire blew out, investigators said.

The driver, a 47-year-old woman, lost control of the vehicle, which ran onto the grass shoulder, hit a barbed wire fence, small trees and bushes and would up submerged in a canal.

Multiple good Samaritans jumped into the water to rescue the occupants. The driver and a 22-year-old female passenger were transported to local hospitals where they later died, troopers say.

The three other passengers, a 40-year-old woman and two 2-year-olds, are hospitalized in serious condition.

