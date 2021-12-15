Staying warm through the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Temperatures are expected to continue to remain well above average through the rest of this week and then a weak cold front will drive through on Tuesday. This front will bring a few showers with it as the area of low pressure develops over N. Florida. Winds will eventually sweep around to the NW which will bring in some cooler and drier air.

For Wednesday look for partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with a high of 82 degrees and winds out of the east at 10-15 mph. There is a 20% chance for an isolated shower or two late in the day.

Slight cool down on Tuesday (WWSB)

Thursday we will see generally sunny skies and a little warmer as winds switch around to the SE at 10 mph with a high in the mid 80s. In fact Thursday through Monday we will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies at times with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

Tuesday the area of low pressure develops over SE U.S. and will eventually sweep a weak cold front through the Suncoast on Tuesday morning. We will see some showers with this front and then cooler temperatures will move in.

