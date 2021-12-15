Loved ones of Sarasota hotel murder victim seeking justice

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The 25-year-old Port Charlotte man accused of murdering his romantic partner at a hotel last week is sitting without a bond at the Sarasota County jail.

Murder suspect Brennan Wakey is accused of shooting 24-year-old Colton Wright in the face and killing him. Police said Wakey is seen on surveillance video with a gun on his waist leaving the scene of the crime. Court records uncover Wakey was seen on video leaving the Hyatt Place near the Sarasota Bradenton International airport in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police say it was 27 minutes after Wakey arrived to the hotel with victim Colton Wright and a third man whose identity hasn’t been revealed by authorities. Wright’s loved ones are asking for justice while simultaneously mourning the loss of someone they loved so much.

“I could never understand why anybody would take his life,” said Wright’s friend Alexa Kantout. “I felt like this couldn’t be true.”.

Alexa Kantout has been Colton’s friend for the last seven years.

“His presence would seriously light up a room...he cared about everyone else...he wanted to make everybody else happy... he made everything a joke... he seriously was the best friend I could have,” said Kantout.

When she heard the news that 25-year-old Brennan Wakey was the one accused of killing him, she was shocked.

“I never in a million years would have imagined that he would have done that. I thought he really cared for Colton I thought he wanted what was best for him... apparently I was wrong,” said Kantout.

She says if she could ask Wakey anything she would ask why.

“What led him to do what he did... was that your intention? What went through your mind? I just don’t understand,” said Kantout.

They want justice for Colton.

“I love him so much and I would do anything to see him again,” said Kantout.

She says Colton will be laid to rest in Illinois.

ABC7 has requested an interview with inmate Brennan Wakey.

