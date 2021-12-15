Advertise With Us
Funeral arrangements announced for man found dead in Sarasota hotel

24-year-old Colton Wright was shot and killed at a hotel in Sarasota. His loved ones want...
24-year-old Colton Wright was shot and killed at a hotel in Sarasota. His loved ones want justice.(wwsb)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Ill. (WWSB) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a man found dead in a Sarasota hotel room.

Colton Wright, 24, was found shot in the Hyatt Place Hotel on University Parkway. Police have arrested Wright’s partner, Brennan Wakey, who they allege shot Wright and left the hotel. Wakey was seen on surveillance camera with a gun in his waistband, investigators say.

Services for the Indiana native will be held at the Sunset Funeral Home in Danvillle, Illinois. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 1:30 p.m. at the same location. Burial will follow at Stearns Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 3-7 pm on Friday, Dec. 17 at the funeral home. The family is asking for donations to the Domestic Violence Shelter or to the Vermilion County (Illinois) Fair in his memory.

You can find more information here.

