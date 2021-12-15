FBI warns of scammers posing as tornado disaster relief nonprofits

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After the tornado tore through states all over the South and Midwest, tons of people are pouring out support through donations. It’s always needed in times of crisis, but how do you know your donations are actually going to victims, not lining the pockets of scammers?

ABC7 asked the FBI for some advice.

Scammers posing as charities pop up every time there’s a major disaster, and worse still, a lot of them can be pretty sophisticated.

“They target people who have big hearts and they’re well intentioned and unfortunately they don’t do their due diligence before they donate,” Will Hauser, a special agent with the FBI, said.

So, what kind of due diligence can protect your wallet?

The FBI advises you not to trust anyone who solicits you. That could be someone cold calling or sending you emails aggressively pressuring you to donate.

Pay attention to what kind of donations the sites request.

“Donating by way of wire transfer, by way of cryptocurrencies or being asked to provide gift cards,” Hauser said. “Those are things that should be worrisome.”

Lastly, the FBI said you should be skeptical of sites that end in “.com” instead of “.org.”

“You have to do your homework,” Hauser said. “You have to do your research before you donate.”

So, how many people do their research before pulling out their credit card? We went to downtown Sarasota to ask around.

Len Pacitti said he’s staying careful, so he doesn’t get scammed.

“It seems ridiculous to me that you would donate to anybody had no credentials,” he said.

He said no organization will get a dime from him, unless it’s a place with a solid reputation. Other folks said they’re nervous about scams in this day and age. They’ll only give their money either to staffers at a nonprofit or to their local churches.

“You have to have credentials for these things, and you have to have a history,” Pacitti said. “So, you look up the history before you donate.”

If you think you might have fallen prey to a scammer, you can report that site to the FBI by clicking here.

