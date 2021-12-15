Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Eleven calls to 911 prompts woman’s arrest

Manatee County Emergency Communications Center
Manatee County Emergency Communications Center(wwsb)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman warned about calling 911 unnecessarily was arrested recently after an 11th call within seven hours proved to be too much for Bradenton police.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on Nov. 30, Cheryl Kay Hamon, 65, called the emergency line 10 times between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., without actually having an emergency.

A Bradenton Police officer was dispatched to Hamon’s home on the 900 block of Hubbel Road. The officer verified there was no emergency and warned Hamon about abusing the 911 system.

After leaving her house, the officer could not reach the end of her street before she called 911 for the 11th time, police said. The officer returned to the home and arrested Hamon. She was booked into the Manatee County Jail.

Cheryl Kay Hamon
Cheryl Kay Hamon(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)

