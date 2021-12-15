Advertise With Us
Discovering the Suncoast - The Circus on the Ranch

By Mike Modrick
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Myakka City, Florida, is known for farming and ranching. And now, add the Circus Arts to that. By accident, I found the newest circus school, the brain-child of veteran circus performers Willy Pages and Chelsea Neiber. Discover how they are keeping a family legacy that spans four generations alive on the Suncoast!

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send me an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

