Discovering the Suncoast - The Circus on the Ranch

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Myakka City, Florida, is known for farming and ranching. And now, add the Circus Arts to that. By accident, I found the newest circus school, the brain-child of veteran circus performers Willy Pages and Chelsea Neiber. Discover how they are keeping a family legacy that spans four generations alive on the Suncoast!

