Dead stingrays wash up on the Anna Maria Island shoreline

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. (WWSB) - Dead stingrays are washing up on the shoreline of Anna Maria Island. This is something beachgoers say they never see on these beaches. About half a dozen cownose stingrays spotted on the beach just south of Spring Avenue.

“At first we weren’t sure what it was, it was very strange to see this,” said Linda McNamara, an Anna Maria Island homeowner. “There were tide pools that day and we first saw what looked like chunks of meat in the tide pools, and then we realized it was pieces of stingrays.”

Many believe it’s sharks that are attacking and feasting on these stingrays. Captain Scott Moore says between the warmer than usual water temperatures for December and some other factors, he understands why this is happening.

“You’re tides are high at night and the shark probably went in there, they do bite,” said Moore. “Those rays when they’re in a big school, they’ll bite one and they’ll go to another because they can’t find the other one.”

Huge bite marks have been spotted on these stingrays. It’s not known what kind of sharks could be behind this.

“It’s nature, so if it happens it happens,” said McNamara. “It’s not pleasant to see, but it does remind us that we are in their environment and you have to be mindful of that.”

Moore says one thing that’s definitely not recommended is swimming in these Gulf waters at night. They say that’s when sharks are usually the most active.

