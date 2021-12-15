Advertise With Us
Suncoast
Cooler by Christmas, but still hot for now!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:07 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’ve been in the 80s for six days, and there’s more where that came from. Our December heat wave continues on the Suncoast into the weekend. Then a change is coming next week as a cold front moves in. That front will drop south across Florida on the Monday and Tuesday before Christmas. That front will bring temps back into the 70s next week, and our first (and maybe only) rain for December. Our best chance for rain is Monday night and Tuesday. Right now it looks like that storm will pull away next Wednesday, and that means quiet weather for Santa.

Wild weather continues for the central and western states today. Snow and wind continue for the western states while windy conditions hit the central states. Another day of severe thunderstorms will develop on the northern plains, especially parts of Iowa and Minnesota. The quietest weather in the country is right here on the Suncoast!

graphic2
graphic2(Station)

