Authorities say batch of ‘spice’ laced with rat poison circulating in Hillsborough County

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Poison Control Centers has issued a warning after a bad bad of synthetic marijuana, also called “spice” has resulted in the deaths of two people and the hospitalization of at least 40 others.

Officials say the drugs have been laced with rat poison.

The drugs are resulting in severe internal bleeding. ABC7 is working to find out if any one has been affected by the drugs in Sarasota or Manatee counties.

If you have questions or concerns, contact the Florida Poison Information Center 24/7 at 1-800-222-1222.

