Authorities say batch of ‘spice’ laced with rat poison circulating in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Poison Control Centers has issued a warning after a bad bad of synthetic marijuana, also called “spice” has resulted in the deaths of two people and the hospitalization of at least 40 others.

Officials say the drugs have been laced with rat poison.

The drugs are resulting in severe internal bleeding. ABC7 is working to find out if any one has been affected by the drugs in Sarasota or Manatee counties.

If you have questions or concerns, contact the Florida Poison Information Center 24/7 at 1-800-222-1222.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.