2 patients transported following fire at commercial building

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Two people have been transported following a fire at a commercial building on Mango Ave.

The fire broke out just after 3 p.m. at a building that houses SRQ Marine Services LLC. Firefighters on the scene confirm that two people were transported from the scene with burns. Upon arrival, crews reported the fire was out. One patient was flown to Blake Medical Center as a trauma alert. A second patient was also being flown to the hospital.

Crews remain on scene. No cause has been determined at this time.

