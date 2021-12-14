Advertise With Us
Winter Heat Continues

By Mike Modrick
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:47 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We missed a record high Monday by only 2 degrees. The high at SRQ topped 85°, just degrees from the record of 87° . Our December heat wave continues on the Suncoast this week. Record highs are in the mid-80s for the coming week, probably out of reach, but we’re in the neighborhood. Dry weather continues, but a few isolated showers are possible this weekend as a cold front approaches. That front is likely to drop south across Florida on the Tuesday before Christmas. That front could bring temps back into the 70s next week. Winds will be more steady overnight through Wednesday, and a nighttime breeze means fog has a harder time developing. But it could return toward the end of the week with lighter winds.

records
records(Station)

