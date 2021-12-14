Warm work week ahead and a little a.m. fog

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The unseasonably warm weather will continue through this week due to a large area of high pressure anchored over the Gulf and eastern seaboard. Look for temperatures to be 8 to 10 degrees above average. We will still see some patchy fog form during the early morning hours but should burn off fairly quickly once the sun rises.

Some patchy morning fog possible (WWSB)

Overnight we will see generally fair skies which should allow for some decent viewing of the Geminid meteor shower on Tuesday morning which will be the peak. We will see the moon shining brightly just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday. Look generally eastward but the meteors can be seen anywhere in the sky. At the peak you could see 40-15 meteors per hour. If you happen to see one you can report it at American Meteor Society or by clicking on this link. ams

We will still see some morning fog but it should not stick around as long and should be more patchy than the widespread fog we saw all of last week.

Tuesday morning after the fog burns off we will see generally sunny skies and near record high temperatures with the mercury soaring into the mid 80s. Winds will be out of the ENE at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday a weak disturbance will move through the area and bring only a 20% chance for a few showers later in the day. We will see partly cloudy skies on Wednesday and still very warm with a high in the low 80′s.

In fact look for generally sunny skies through Thursday through Sunday with only a 20% chance for a few p.m. showers on Saturday and Sunday due to an increase in moisture.

Now there is a chance we may see a break in the warm weather by Tuesday of next week as a cold front is expected to drive through and cool things down to more average readings which are 75 for a high and a low around 56 degrees.

This system should also bring some much needed rain.

