Suspected credit card thieves sought by deputies

These two individuals are suspected of using stolen credit cards.
These two individuals are suspected of using stolen credit cards.(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying two people suspected of using stolen credit cards.

Images from surveillance video shows the suspects leaving the Walmart Market Place on 53rd Avenue East recently. Deputies say the cards they used were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in a nearby neighborhood.

If you recognize them or have information on this case call 941-747-3011.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

