Suspected credit card thieves sought by deputies

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying two people suspected of using stolen credit cards.

Images from surveillance video shows the suspects leaving the Walmart Market Place on 53rd Avenue East recently. Deputies say the cards they used were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in a nearby neighborhood.

If you recognize them or have information on this case call 941-747-3011.

