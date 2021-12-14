Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd offers new alternative to Elf on a Shelf

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - In headlines we never thought we’d write, Polk County Sheriff’s Office is now selling a likeness of popular Sheriff Grady Judd just in time for the holiday season.

They call the toy “Santa’s Sheriff Elf on a Shelf” and Judd’s likeness serves as another of the jolly elf’s helpers, reporting all behavior back to the North Pole. Santa’s Sheriff Elf also really enjoys Moon Pies, and is even photographed with one, but those are sold separately.

To get your very own “Sheriff on a Shelf” you can visit the main Sheriff’s Operations Center, or any district office. They’re $15 and the department only accepts cash.

All proceeds go to Polk Sheriff’s Charities.

