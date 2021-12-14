Advertise With Us
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd offers new alternative to Elf on a Shelf

It's Santa's Sheriff Elf on a Shelf
It's Santa's Sheriff Elf on a Shelf(Polk County Sheriff)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - In headlines we never thought we’d write, Polk County Sheriff’s Office is now selling a likeness of popular Sheriff Grady Judd just in time for the holiday season.

They call the toy “Santa’s Sheriff Elf on a Shelf” and Judd’s likeness serves as another of the jolly elf’s helpers, reporting all behavior back to the North Pole. Santa’s Sheriff Elf also really enjoys Moon Pies, and is even photographed with one, but those are sold separately.

To get your very own “Sheriff on a Shelf” you can visit the main Sheriff’s Operations Center, or any district office. They’re $15 and the department only accepts cash.

All proceeds go to Polk Sheriff’s Charities.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

