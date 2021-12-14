Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Man hits 11 cars in hospital parking lot, police say

Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Manatee Memorial Hospital.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man is in jail facing DUI charges after police say he crashed into 11 cars in the parking lot of Manatee Memorial Hospital on Monday.

Bradenton Police responded to a call of a crash at about 1:30 p.m. Officers at the scene determined Timothy P. McElroy, 56, had crashed into 11 unoccupied vehicles in the parking lot. Officers also said McElroy had indications of being under the influence.

McElroy was subsequently arrested and charged with 11 counts of DUI with property damage and careless driving.

There were no injuries, police said.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact Officer Ryan Vaughn at 941-920-8489.

You may also email your information to BPDTIPS@BRADENTONPD.COM or remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (toll-free) 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip on the web at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brennan Wakey
Suspect charged with murder after man found dead in hotel
14-year-old charged with murder after shooting in Sarasota
Ayanna Davis
Substitute teacher charged with having sex with student in Lakeland
In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian...
Woman says Ghislaine Maxwell abused her at age 14

Latest News

These two individuals are suspected of using stolen credit cards.
Suspected credit card thieves sought by deputies
Here’s how you can donate to Manatee County Animal Services
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Tuesday December 14
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Tuesday December 14
graphic
Winter heat continues this week