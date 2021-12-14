Man hits 11 cars in hospital parking lot, police say

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man is in jail facing DUI charges after police say he crashed into 11 cars in the parking lot of Manatee Memorial Hospital on Monday.

Bradenton Police responded to a call of a crash at about 1:30 p.m. Officers at the scene determined Timothy P. McElroy, 56, had crashed into 11 unoccupied vehicles in the parking lot. Officers also said McElroy had indications of being under the influence.

McElroy was subsequently arrested and charged with 11 counts of DUI with property damage and careless driving.

There were no injuries, police said.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact Officer Ryan Vaughn at 941-920-8489.

You may also email your information to BPDTIPS@BRADENTONPD.COM or remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (toll-free) 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip on the web at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.