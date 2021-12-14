Here’s how you can donate to Manatee County Animal Services

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - If you can’t adopt or foster, there are still ways to donate to Manatee County Animal Services.

If you click here you can view the organization’s Amazon Wish List. Order what you can and it will ship directly to the Palmetto shelter. You can also drop off supplies at either location.

If you are interested in a fee-waived adoption you can click here. For those who can foster over the holidays, click here.

