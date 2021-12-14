Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

DeSantis vows to send support to states ravaged by tornadoes

You can also donate to a statewide relief fund.
(Source: WKYT)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis says he will work alongside the Florida Division of Emergency Management to offer support following deadly tornadoes that affected nine states in parts of the Midwest and Tennessee valley.

Over the weekend, FDEM coordinated with the emergency management offices of the nine affected states to identify resource gaps and offer support as needed. The State of Florida has emergency management personnel, Urban Search and Rescue Teams, ambulance strike teams and recovery disaster specialists to deploy, if requested. The State of Florida also proactively offered assistance for any mutual aid requests

“The devastation left in the wake of the tornado outbreak over the weekend is an unthinkable tragedy, and Casey and I are keeping the victims and all impacted individuals in our prayers as initial recovery efforts begin,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis. “The State of Florida has been communicating with our partners in the impacted states since early Saturday morning and we stand ready to provide any assistance needed during this time. We’ll continue to work with them to ensure they have the resources they need to respond.”

Floridians who want to support initial recovery efforts can donate to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. All donations to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund are tax-deductible and donors will receive a receipt for tax purposes after donating. The relief fund is available here.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brennan Wakey
Suspect charged with murder after man found dead in hotel
14-year-old charged with murder after shooting in Sarasota
Ayanna Davis
Substitute teacher charged with having sex with student in Lakeland
In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian...
Woman says Ghislaine Maxwell abused her at age 14

Latest News

It's Santa's Sheriff Elf on a Shelf
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd offers new alternative to Elf on a Shelf
These two individuals are suspected of using stolen credit cards.
Suspected credit card thieves sought by deputies
Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Man hits 11 cars in hospital parking lot, police say
Here’s how you can donate to Manatee County Animal Services