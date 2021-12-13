Advertise With Us
Underwater memorial honors victims of Florida condo collapse

In this July 1, 2021, file photo, Coast Guard boats patrol in front of the partially collapsed...
In this July 1, 2021, file photo, Coast Guard boats patrol in front of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Fla. A judge pushed on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, for compromise on potential payouts between people who lost loved ones and those whose units were destroyed in the deadly collapse of a Florida beachfront condominium. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (AP) — The victims of the Surfside condominium collapse were remembered in a memorial service off the South Florida coast with a plaque installed at an underwater memorial site.

Relatives and friends of the victims took part in the ceremony on Sunday at the Neptune Memorial Reed off of Key Biscayne, news outlets reported. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also attended the ceremony.

The plaque honors the 98 people killed in the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South early in the morning of June 24. The remaining portions of the building were later imploded.

The Neptune Memorial Reef, a 16-acre reef consisting of several underwater monuments, was created to promote marine life while honoring people who’ve passed away.

“As our community continues to grieve and begin the long healing process from the tragedy at Champlain Towers South, the Neptune Memorial Reef is committed to ensuring the lives lost will always be remembered,” Michael Tabers, community resource director at Neptune Memorial Reef, told NBC6. “Our mission has always been ‘creating life, after life.’”

