Tampa woman grateful her brother survived tornado in Mayfield

Andrea Coneal told ABC7 how her brother lost everything, that is, except for his life.
Andrea Coneal told ABC7 how her brother lost everything, that is, except for his life.(Andrea Coneal)
By Shane Battis
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mayfield is perhaps the town that was hit hardest by the brutal tornado that tore through eight states this past week.

At least eight people have died there, and the families of the survivors are counting their blessings. That includes a woman in the Tampa Bay area who’s grateful that her brother survived a terrible night facing the storm.

Tim Coneal was on his way home from work when suddenly the tornado closed in.

“He said it came up on him so fast that it blew several of the cars off the road,” said Andrea Coneal, Tim’s sister.

Andrea said Tim’s car was destroyed, but he managed to get away without getting hurt. He stayed safe for the night, but when he woke the next day there wasn’t anything for him to find.

“He has nothing,” she said. “They have nothing.”

First the car, then his mobile home, then his office. All of them were completely flattened by the tornado’s harsh winds.

However, it could have been much worse.

Andrea said she was first told that Tim had gone missing, so she was relieved when she finally was able to get in touch with him.

“But at the same time, we’re sad because there’s still a lot of people there grieving.”

Andrea knows many of them firsthand. She’s lost several childhood friends who were killed when the candle factory collapsed.

“I grew up with them,” she said. “I went to school with them. So, it was heartbreaking, heart crushing. I immediately started balling.”

While her family is safe, Andrea’s heart aches for those who have been lost.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

