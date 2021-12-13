Substitute teacher charged with having sex with student in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WWSB) - A substitute teacher in Polk County has been charged with having sex with a Lakeland High School student, authorities said.

Ayanna Davis, 20, was arrested by deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit Dec. 10.

Davis allegedly admitted to detectives that she had unprotected sex with the student on four occasions, twice at his house, and twice at her house. Her admission aligned with what the victim told detectives.

“She was in a position of influence over the victim, and she took advantage of that for her own twisted pleasure,” said Sheriff Grady Judd in a news release.

The investigation began Dec. 3 after a Lakewood High student told Lakeland police about a video on Snapchat showing Davis and another student having sex. The student claimed the video was shown to a large group of LHS football players.

Davis was charged with two counts of sexual battery by custodian and offenses against students by authority figure. Davis was also served with the Lakeland Police warrant which charged her with an additional two counts of sexual battery.

Davis was working at Lakeland High as a substitute teacher with the staffing company Kelly Education Services. The company has been instructed that Davis is no longer able to work in any Polk County school.

