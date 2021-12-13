Patchy morning fog Monday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Summer in Winter continues on the Suncoast this week. Record highs are in the mid-80s for the coming week, probably out of reach, but we’re in the neighborhood. Dry weather continues, too. Winds will be more steady overnight through Wednesday, and a nighttime breeze means fog has a harder time developing. But it could return toward the end of the week with lighter winds. Storms continue to bypass us for the week. The big storm is far in the west with snow in the mountains. A weak cold front will settle in across the Suncoast by the weekend, so an isolated shower is possible. But the weather pattern stays dry for the week.

