Manatee County Sheriff looking for missing man

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them locate a missing Bradenton man.

William Ramirez, 35, was last seen leaving his home in the 5700 block of 8th Street on Nov. 27 after an argument with a family member. Ramirez has a history of leaving for a few days after an argument, but this time he hasn’t reported to his job or been in contact with his family.

Ramirez also goes by the names Carlos Perez-Martinez, Luis Ramirez and Juan Ramirez.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

