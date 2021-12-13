Manatee County Calendars available just in time for the holidays

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County’s popular wall calendars are coming back just in time for the holidays.

The 2022 theme, #OnlyInManatee, features favorite sites and delights you can only experience in Manatee County, including select photos submitted by local residents of their favorite places around the county.

This year’s calendar was created and designed completely in-house with a goal to highlight the unique beauty of the community while engaging the public in sharing their own local experiences on social media using the hashtag #OnlyInManatee. The postcard-like design was inspired by the impressive collection of postcards from the area, dating from the early 1900s to present day, available in Manatee County Public Library’s historical digital archives.

Calendars will be available while supplies last at the following locations:

Residents and visitors are encouraged to continue to use the hashtag #OnlyInManatee and their photos may be re-shared on Manatee County’s social media accounts.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.