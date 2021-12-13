Crowds enjoy Sarasota Holiday Arts and Crafts Festival, artists happy to back at these venues

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Artists are thrilled to be able to showcase their work again at Suncoast venues. This after a very challenging year-and-a-half with the pandemic.

One of those venues is the Sarasota Holiday Arts and Crafts Festival, which took place this weekend. Dozens of talented artists from across the country, including Florida displaying their work.

The event at J.D. Hamel park featuring artwork, sculptures and crafts. Many artists and those who attended say it’s starting to feel like there’s some normalcy again.

“We lost a lot of work just because of the markets and the art shows literally came to a halt, so we had to redesign to everything online, but that’s not really what an artist wants to do,” said Timothy Steller, Owner of Steller Artwork & Designs. “I want to meet people and show people what I’ve done up close. So now, luckily these shows are back in full swing and you can tell from the attendance and the attitude, that people are loving being back out and showing off their spirit of local artists.”

This festival was co-sponsored by the Downtown Sarasota Enrichment Association.

