14-year-old charged with murder after shooting in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in the murder of another 14-year-old in Sarasota Dec. 10, police say.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on Dec. 10, just before 10 p.m., Sarasota Police officers responded to 1518 29th St. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a young boy laying on the ground outside the home with a gunshot wound to the chest. Despite attempts to save his life, the boy died at the scene.

Several people inside the house, including Davion King, 14, of Sarasota, were questioned. Inside the home, police found a pistol and a single shell casing on the floor of the laundry room. A bloody towel and well as blood smears were observed on the floor and a door leading to the carport.

During the investigation, one witness told police he saw King and the victim each holding pistols inside the home. The witness also said King called him later and told him the victim was dead. The witness said King told him he had put a gun behind an abandoned house near the crime scene.

Detectives went to the abandoned home and found a gun inside a black plastic bag laying next to a tree.

Based on multiple witness statements and physical evidence, King was arrested early Monday. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

