1 charged with murder after man found dead in hotel

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte man has been arrested and charged with murder following the death of a man that happened at a hotel on 950 University Parkway.

On Dec. 9 just before Noon, Sarasota Police officers responded to a room at the Hyatt Place Hotel near Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport to a death investigation. The body of an adult male was found by housekeeping staff. The name of the victim is being withheld under Marsy’s Law.

Police have arrested Brennan Wakey, 25, of Port Charlotte.

The victim and Wakey had been involved in a romantic relationship.

Police say surveillance video showed the victim and Wakey entering the hotel lobby just after 10 p.m. on Dec. 8 and rented a room. Video surveillance captured the victim a short time later at a drive-thru. Just after 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9 video surveillance captured the victim, Wakey, and the unknown man exit a vehicle in the hotel parking lot. Just after 3 a.m., video surveillance captured Wakey leaving the building, walking at a fast pace while pulling a bag on wheels with a handgun tucked into his rear waistband.

Deputies with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office stopped Wakey in reference to a traffic stop after 4 a.m. on Dec. 9 where he was detained and transported to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. Wakey is currently being held at the Charlotte County Jail.

