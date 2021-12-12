Advertise With Us
SunCoast Blood Centers sends emergency blood reserves to help tornado victims

The center keeps a supply of blood specifically for disaster like this, but they need more...
The center keeps a supply of blood specifically for disaster like this, but they need more people to join the roster, so they're stocked for every emergency.(SunCoast Blood Centers)
By Shane Battis
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People all over the South and Midwest have been hit hard by a massive tornado, and one thing many of them need now is blood. Thankfully, the people of the Suncoast have already stepped up to help.

The staff at Suncoast Blood Centers spent packed a box full of o-positive and o-negative blood and sent all ten units to areas hit hard by the disaster.

Since the start of the month, the center has been keeping emergency reserves of blood in case of disasters. That way when the national Blood Emergency Readiness Corp, or BERC, calls on them they can have those packs ready to go within the day.

Those units are red gold in times of crisis.

“Especially in a major trauma event,” SunCoast Blood Centers Director of Community Relations Steve Malave said. “So much blood is used and its, there’s almost not enough. In fact, that’s why we need more donors period because the nation’s blood supply is pretty tight.”

The center is encouraging more people to come fill the chairs in its offices and become donors specifically for the BERC program.

A major trauma event can be devastating for the center’s blood supply, so a long roster of donors is always needed.

If you’re considering donating blood think about this--for every one donation, you can save up to three lives. The folks at SunCoast Blood Centers notice that not nearly enough people are taking time to give this precious resource.

Right now, only three percent of Americans are regular donors.

