More warm weather on the way for this week

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -It was quite a warm weekend across the Suncoast with highs in the lower 80′s and abundant sunshine. As we end out the weekend, we will see a few clouds overhead for the overnight with low temperatures only in the mid 60′s.

More sunshine and heat is on the way for the week. Expect nearly everyday to have partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80′s. These temperatures are above average for this time of the year.

The umbrella may make a return towards next weekend as rain chances jump back up towards Sunday.

