Iced Tea for Santa? (and more morning fog!)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Most of the country has a very active weather pattern this week. The exception is Florida. And this pattern is likely to continue to Christmas. Record highs are in the mid-80s for the coming week, probably out of reach, but we’re in the neighborhood. Dry weather continues, too. A weak cold front moves south across the state today, so an isolated shower is possible. But this front is falling apart, meaning no significant change in our weather. More morning fog is possible every day, followed by a warm and sunny afternoon. Another cold front could approach near Christmas, bringing a chance of a few isolated showers. But the warm days continue.

