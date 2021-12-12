Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Cold front with deadly tornadoes will weaken before reaching the Suncoast

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Last night a cold front moved through the Ohio Valley with deadly tornadoes. The first-ever Quad-State Tornado could likely surpass the Tri-State Tornado of 1925 for the longest time on the ground. The current record in 1925 is set at 219 miles. The tornado overnight is estimated at 230 to possibly 250 miles consistently on the ground. National Weather Services will continue their surveys in the coming days for the official number.

This cold front continues to march south but is weakening as it does so. By the time it reaches our coast Monday/Tuesday it will be depleted with zero rain chances.

Therefore, expect the sunny and warm weather to hang around. Daytime highs will likely stay in the 80′s for the rest of the weekend and into next week. Use caution in the late evening and early morning hours as we will continue to watch for patchy fog.

