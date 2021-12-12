Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Bradenton Blue Foundation Drive helps make holidays brighter for victims of domestic abuse

(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Saturday, the Bradenton Blue Foundation’s toy drive, held at the Bradenton Police Department, helped make the holidays brighter for local children.

Several children and families that are victims of domestic violence won’t have to worry about what to put under their tree this year, thanks to the drive.

All of the donations from Saturday are headed to Hope Family Services, who provide a safe place for victims of domestic violence. Two swat trucks were full of toys for the children in their shelters.

