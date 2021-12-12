Bradenton Blue Foundation Drive helps make holidays brighter for victims of domestic abuse

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Saturday, the Bradenton Blue Foundation’s toy drive, held at the Bradenton Police Department, helped make the holidays brighter for local children.

Several children and families that are victims of domestic violence won’t have to worry about what to put under their tree this year, thanks to the drive.

All of the donations from Saturday are headed to Hope Family Services, who provide a safe place for victims of domestic violence. Two swat trucks were full of toys for the children in their shelters.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.