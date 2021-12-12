Advertise With Us
Anne Rice, author of gothic novels, dead at 80

FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2005 file photo, author Anne Rice talks about her new book during an interview at her home in La Jolla, Calif. Tulane University has acquired the complete archives of famed author, Anne Rice, who was born and raised in New Orleans and whose books including “Interview with a Vampire," often drew inspiration from her home town. The collection was a gift from Stuart Rose and the Stuart Rose Family Foundation to the university's Howard-Tilton Memorial Library, the university said in a statement.(AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 4:05 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(AP) - Anne Rice, the gothic novelist widely known for her bestselling novel “Interview with the Vampire,” died late Saturday at the age of 80.

Rice died due to complications from a stroke, her son Christopher Rice announced on her Facebook page and his Twitter page.

“In her final hours, I sat beside her hospital bed in awe of her accomplishments and her courage,” Christopher Rice wrote in the statement.

Anne Rice was the author of the 1976 novel “Interview with the Vampire,” which was later adapted into a movie starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in 1994. It was also expected to be portrayed in a TV series on AMC and AMC+ in 2022.

Rice was expected to be interred during a private ceremony at a family mausoleum in New Orleans on an undisclosed date, according to the statement. A public celebration of life was to take place next year.

