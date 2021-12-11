Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Warm weekend ahead along with the morning fog

Staying warm next week.
Low visibility to start the morning
Low visibility to start the morning(Cindy Desmond | WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With high pressure anchored over the state we can expect to see more of the same on Saturday with fog in the morning then mostly sunny by late morning through the early afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s near the coast and low to mid 80s inland. Winds will be light out of the SE at 5-10 mph.

Sunday looks great as a cold front moves slowly down the state and then dissipates to our north. It will bring a very small chance for a shower or two. The rain chance is at 10%. The high on Sunday near 80.

Should burn of quickly by 9 a.m.
Should burn of quickly by 9 a.m.(WWSB)

High pressure builds back in on Monday and keep skies clear and it will be warm. High temperatures will once again be in the upper 70s to low 80s across the region. The average high for this time of year is 75 degrees.

High pressure will dominate our weather through the work week with no fronts on the horizon. Temperatures will be some 7-10 degrees above average and no real chance of any rainfall.

For boaters a nice weekend with seas running less than 2 feet and a light chop on the waters.

