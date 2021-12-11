Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Warm December continues (with a side order of morning fog!)

By Mike Modrick
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Warm December continues for Florida, not far from our record highs. And this pattern is likely to continue to Christmas. Record highs are in the mid-80s for the coming week, probably out of reach, but we’re in the neighborhood. Dry weather continues, too. Several storms will develop across the country, but none of the cold fronts drop far enough south to affect us, other than a slight dip in our humidity and dew points. Looking quiet for Santa in the Sunshine State. Cookies and iced tea might be the plan for Christmas Eve!

