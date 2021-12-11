Advertise With Us
Sarasota Police investigating fatal shooting

By Shane Battis
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is looking for answers after a man was found shot to death Friday night.

SPD reports they found a male juvenile dead at the 1500 block of 29th Street, but so far it’s unclear what lead up to the shooting or who is responsible.

If you know anything about this case that can help investigators you can call SPD at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online by clicking here.

