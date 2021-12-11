‘Fall Into Healthy Holidays’ encourages Manatee County to step carefully amid growing reports of falls

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Falls Prevention Coalition has seen a lot more falls than usual over this past year, so they want residents to be careful to have a safe holiday.

Christmas is around the corner and folks are getting ready to have a lovely time with their families, but just one slip can turn holidays upside down if we’re not careful.

You may not think about it day to day, but falls are a serious risk and they’re getting more common in Manatee County.

The Manatee County Falls Prevention Coalition said throughout the past year they’ve seen 46% more falls than usual throughout the county.

They hosted the “Fall Into Healthy Holidays” wellness event in part to show residents how they can avoid falls that could derail their health.

For now, it’s unclear why more people in our area are getting injured from falls, but what we do know is that when it happens a hard spill can be devastating.

“For many seniors, it takes one fall to start a downward spiral,” Cindy Filice, the chairman of the Manatee County Falls Prevention Coalition, said. “They may have been going along just fine managing all their comorbidities and their issues and then one fall can kind of tip the scales.”

This weekend’s wellness event also gave information on other areas of wellness.

Other organizations came out to give information on Alzheimer’s, COVID-19 vaccines and fire safety.

The coalition plans to host four more events like this one throughout the next year.

