The Suncoast stays very warm and humid into the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Warm and humid air remains over the Suncoast. An expanding area of high pressure brings mostly sunny skies after morning fog burns off.

The easterly wind will continue today with a turn to the west in the afternoon.

As we head into sunset the west wind may bring a bit of the sea fog closer to the coast. Winds will shift back to the east overnight and become southerly on Saturday. Fog may be in area waters Saturday night if winds do not increase a bit in advance of an approaching front.

The approaching front will arrive on Sunday with little fanfare. Some extra cloud cover and an isolated patch of drizzle will be about the only indication the front is moving past. Temperatures will remain warm, with high temperatures into the 80s through next week.

