Staying warm along with more fog

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This foggy pattern will persist through Saturday morning and then some changes moving in with a weak cold front on Sunday. This front will not bring cool weather but it will bring in some slightly drier air which will get rid of the large scale fog issues we have been seeing. Temperatures will be staying warm despite the front which is expected to move through on Sunday.

Allow for some extra drive time Friday morning (WWSB)

Friday we start off with some patchy fog once again limiting visibility in places and then the fog burns off revealing mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s to start the morning and then quickly warm up into the upper 70s near the beach and low 80s elsewhere. Winds will be light out of the east turning to the southwest later in the day.

Saturday we will see some more fog in the morning but should burn off by 9 or 10 a.m. and once again we will see mostly sunny skies and warm weather with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be out of the SE to SW at 5-10 mph.

Saturday evening should be nice for the Sarasota Christmas Boat Parade, which is starting at Marina Jack in Sarasota. Temperatures at the start of the parade will be in the mid 70s and only cool down into the low 70s by 9:30 p.m.

Sunday we will see some increase in cloudiness with a slight chance for a few showers as a weak cold front begins to move in. This front will bring only a 20% chance for a few isolated showers. The high will be warm once again in the upper 70s.

Monday through Wednesday of next week looks nice with mostly sunny skies and highs near 80 each day.

