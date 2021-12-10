Sarasota teacher named 2022 Sarasota County Teacher of the Year

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A teacher at Sarasota Middle School has been named the 2022 Sarasota County Teacher of the Year at an annual celebration hosted by the Education Foundation of Sarasota County.

Dr. Jennifer Jaso is a social studies and critical thinking teacher at Sarasota Middle School. Before she was named as the district’s Teacher of the Year, videos were shown of her and fellow district finalists. They were all then welcomed to the stage by their respective 2021 district finalists.

“We are extremely thankful for each one of our amazing teachers,” said Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Dr. Brennan Asplen. “Their resilience and commitment are both inspiring and energizing as they passionately serve our students and families. Our Teachers of the Year truly have made a positive impact on the lives of their students and we are very proud of them.”

Jaso will represent district teachers through the 2022 calendar year and serve as the district’s nominee for state Teacher of the Year.

The Education Foundation presented Jaso with a $5,000 cash award. The event was also live-streamed and can be viewed by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.