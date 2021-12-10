Record number of bottlenose dolphin births reported in Sarasota Bay

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Chicago Zoological Society’s Sarasota Dolphin Research Program says that 22 bottlenose dolphin births were recorded this year in Sarasota Bay.

The births exceeded the last record of 21, which was set in 2018. The newest calf was first observed with its 44-year-old mother, known as Squarenotch, on Dec. 2.

“It’s great to see the continuing productivity of the Bay’s dolphins, and really interesting that it was one of our older females that put us over the top,” said Dr. Randy Wells, vice president of marine mammal conservation for the Chicago Zoological Society and director of the Sarasota Dolphin Research Program, which is based at Mote Marine Laboratory.

The bay’s dolphins are the focus of the world’s longest-running study of a wild dolphin population.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.