North Port man charged with threatening surveyors with gun

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port man faces assault charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at two surveyors working on his property, police say.

North Port Police say the two workers were doing a property survey on Athena Terrace Dec. 8 when Levko Klos came out of his nearby home with a handgun.

Despite standing near a company truck clearly marked as from a surveying company, the victims say Klos cornered them in a corner of the property, and told them to get off his property. The victims also allege Klos pointed the 9mm handgun at them, threatened to shoot them, and would not allow them to use their cellphones.

One of the victims was able to get to his vehicle and call 911. Klos then holstered his gun in his waistband, arrest records show.

When officers arrived they ordered Klos to drop his weapon. Once secure, Klos told officers he never pointed the gun at the surveyors or verbally threatened them, a probable cause affidavit said.

Based on the officers’ investigation, Klos was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and hindering/preventing communication to law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.