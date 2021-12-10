Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Fifth Annual Vigil for Gun Violence Victims to be held at 6 p.m. Friday

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The fifth annual Vigil for Gun Violence is happening at 6 p.m.

Five years ago, the Brady United Chapter of Sarasota held a vigil to honor those killed in gun violence in this country, with a special emphasis on the 20 children and six staff members slain five years before at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, CT.

With several school threats and a recent mass shooting in Michigan, the vigil comes at a significant time.

Brady Sarasota has continued its vigils every year, too, expanding them to remember the victims of all types of gun violence: single homicides, domestic violence, unintentional deaths and suicides. This year’s vigil will be held in the sanctuary of First Congregational United Church of Christ at 1031 South Euclid Ave., Sarasota.

Candles will be lit to commemorate the victims.  This will be a hybrid event to match these pandemic times and will take place from 6 to 7 pm on Dec. 10.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway after body found in Sarasota hotel
Pedestrian dies in crash on 53rd Avenue West
Andrea Lloyd
Police: Boyfriend confesses to killing missing pregnant woman
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
Fire at Publix
Crews respond to fire at former Publix on South Tamiami Trail

Latest News

Threats were made against two Manatee County Schools on Thursday.
2 Manatee County schools threatened in one day
WWSB Generic Stock 7
DeSoto County Deputies investigate threat against school, former student charged
Crash on I-75 NB near milemarker 202.
Crash affects traffic on NB I-75 in Sarasota
COVID vaccination shot
DOH-Manatee offering vaccinations and boosters at Manatee South Center