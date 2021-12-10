Fifth Annual Vigil for Gun Violence Victims to be held at 6 p.m. Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The fifth annual Vigil for Gun Violence is happening at 6 p.m.

Five years ago, the Brady United Chapter of Sarasota held a vigil to honor those killed in gun violence in this country, with a special emphasis on the 20 children and six staff members slain five years before at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, CT.

With several school threats and a recent mass shooting in Michigan, the vigil comes at a significant time.

Brady Sarasota has continued its vigils every year, too, expanding them to remember the victims of all types of gun violence: single homicides, domestic violence, unintentional deaths and suicides. This year’s vigil will be held in the sanctuary of First Congregational United Church of Christ at 1031 South Euclid Ave., Sarasota.

Candles will be lit to commemorate the victims. This will be a hybrid event to match these pandemic times and will take place from 6 to 7 pm on Dec. 10.

