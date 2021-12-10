Advertise With Us
DOH-Manatee offering vaccinations and boosters at Manatee South Center

COVID vaccination shot
COVID vaccination shot(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - DOH-Manatee now offers COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters at its Manatee South Center location.

The Manatee South Center is located at 7780 Westmoreland Drive. DOH-Manatee also offers COVID-19 vaccinations at its main clinic, located at 410 Sixth Avenue East.

To book a no-cost COVID-19 vaccination at either site, you are asked to call 941-242-6649. Walk-ins are welcome at both sites, as well.

Check out the COVID-19 vaccination locator to find more sites in Manatee County that offer the vaccine. Visit www.floridahealthcovid19.gov to access the vaccine locator.

The Department encourages everyone ages 5 and up to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

