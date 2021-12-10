Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

DeSoto County Deputies investigate threat against school, former student charged

WWSB Generic Stock 7
WWSB Generic Stock 7(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - DeSoto County Sheriff’s officials say they were alerted to a potential threat at DeSoto High Schools

Officials say Threat Protocol was implemented and deputies began an investigation.

Investigators found that messages were sent via SnapChat in which three students were tagged making specific threats against them. The threats were tracked to a user name that deputies say came from Isaiah Walck, a former student at DeSoto High School who was previously expelled on Nov. 15.

After confirming the evidence of the case, Isaiah Walck was charged with three felony counts of Written Threats to Kill or do Bodily Injury. Walck was transported to the DeSoto County Jail without incident.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway after body found in Sarasota hotel
Pedestrian dies in crash on 53rd Avenue West
Andrea Lloyd
Police: Boyfriend confesses to killing missing pregnant woman
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
Fire at Publix
Crews respond to fire at former Publix on South Tamiami Trail

Latest News

Threats were made against two Manatee County Schools on Thursday.
2 Manatee County schools threatened in one day
Fifth Annual Vigil for Gun Violence Victims to be held at 6 p.m. Friday
Crash on I-75 NB near milemarker 202.
Crash affects traffic on NB I-75 in Sarasota
COVID vaccination shot
DOH-Manatee offering vaccinations and boosters at Manatee South Center