DeSoto County Deputies investigate threat against school, former student charged

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - DeSoto County Sheriff’s officials say they were alerted to a potential threat at DeSoto High Schools

Officials say Threat Protocol was implemented and deputies began an investigation.

Investigators found that messages were sent via SnapChat in which three students were tagged making specific threats against them. The threats were tracked to a user name that deputies say came from Isaiah Walck, a former student at DeSoto High School who was previously expelled on Nov. 15.

After confirming the evidence of the case, Isaiah Walck was charged with three felony counts of Written Threats to Kill or do Bodily Injury. Walck was transported to the DeSoto County Jail without incident.

