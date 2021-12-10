Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Crash affects traffic on NB I-75 in Sarasota

Crash on I-75 NB near milemarker 202.
Crash on I-75 NB near milemarker 202.(Smart Traffic)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Traffic is backed up on I-75 northbound following a crash near the 202 milemarker in Sarasota County near Clark Road.

Crews are still on scene but traffic cameras in the area show traffic delays in all lanes. Smart Traffic does appear to show traffic congestion easing up near the 203 milemarker.

There is no word on injuries. ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway after body found in Sarasota hotel
Pedestrian dies in crash on 53rd Avenue West
Andrea Lloyd
Police: Boyfriend confesses to killing missing pregnant woman
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
Fire at Publix
Crews respond to fire at former Publix on South Tamiami Trail

Latest News

COVID vaccination shot
DOH-Manatee offering vaccinations and boosters at Manatee South Center
Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke in Jacksonville Dec. 10.
DeSantis takes aim at federal immigration policies
Levko Klos
North Port man charged with threatening surveyors with gun
A record of bottlenose dolphins were reported in Sarasota Bay this year.
Record number of bottlenose dolphin births reported in Sarasota Bay